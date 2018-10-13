Register
02:56 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton’s Security Clearance Withdrawn

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    US
    Get short URL
    140

    The security clearance was withdrawn in August, according to the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Former secretary of state and two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has had her security clearance withdrawn "at her request," according to a letter by Charles Faulkner of the US State Department to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley.

    According to a Daily Mail report, the request by Grassley to investigate whether Clinton still retained her security clearance was made more than a year ago.

    The letter, published this Friday, says the clearance was revoked back in August. Five other people mentioned in the letter, one of them Cheryl Mills, Hillary's former chief of staff, retained their security clearances until September 20.

    Hillary Clinton gives a lecture in the Edmund Burke Lecture Theatre, Trinity College Dublin ahead of receiving an honorary degree from the university, in Dublin, Friday, June 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Brian Lawless/PA
    Hillary Clinton Berated on Twitter for Accusing Trump of Urging to 'Hack Her'
    The names of the other four were redacted out of the published letter.

    "At her request, former Secretary Clinton's security clearance was administratively withdrawn on August 30, 2018," the letter says. "On September 20, 2018, security clearances were administratively withdrawn for Cheryl Mills, [redacted], [redacted], [redacted], and [redacted]. As we previously informed the committee, these individuals had been granted access to classified information through a request made by Secretary Clinton designating them as researchers."

    The "researcher" status of the five allowed them to retain their security clearances even after their time at the Department had ended, Politico reports.

    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © Alex Brandon
    Trump: Former FBI Head Comey Did Clinton a Favor Because ‘She Should Be in Jail’
    This letter was issued as a part of the State Department's investigation into Clinton's mishandling of classified information by setting up a private email server during her time as secretary of state. Clinton used the server exclusively for emails, both personal and official, as she served as the US' top diplomat during the Obama administration, Daily Mail recalls.

    Clinton's request reportedly came a week after US President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, according to the Washington Examiner. At the time, the White House said Trump was reviewing several other clearances of former top officials, but Clinton's name was not on the list, Politico reports. The list did include former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, according to the Daily Mail.

    Related:

    Michelle Obama, Dem. Senator Blast Clinton's Call to Dump Civility With GOP
    Obama Reportedly Had Plan to Certify Clinton Win if Trump Didn't Accept Results
    Bill Clinton Goes Full Bavarian at Oktoberfest, Hillary Sticks to Her Ways
    WATCH New Video of Bill Clinton Mingling With Monica Lewinsky in Oval Office
    Alyssa Milano Turns On Bill Clinton After Being Slammed for 'Double Standard BS'
    Twitter in Disgust as Clinton Compares Russia's Alleged Meddling to 9/11 Attacks
    Tags:
    security clearance, US Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Department of State, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse