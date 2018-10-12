US Prosecutors to Get Russian Hacker Nikulin’s Mental Health Report by December

"We expect that prosecutors will get the report on his condition in a month and half," Bukh said. According to court documents, US judge William Alsup decided to hold the next hearing on Nikulin’s mental competency on February 12, 2019. He also said that the examiner’s report shall be provided to the court by February 5.
Following a court hearing on October 9 the judge recommended transferring Nikulin from jail to a hospital in either Los Angeles, California or the state of Missouri until the next hearing, the lawyer added.
"Usually clients agree with such changes as these conditions are more comfortable," he said. Doctors have to determine then whether Nikulin can appear before the court or not, Bukh explained. "They will treat him if they decide he is sick," Bukh said. "If they determine that his disease is incurable it may lead to withdrawing of charges or even transfer to Russia."
Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with Internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Justice Ministry granted the US request. Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow was outraged by the decision of the Czech authorities to extradite Nikulin to the United States.
