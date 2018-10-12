US Congress Passes Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Hezbollah - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Congress has passed legislation to impose new sanctions on Hezbollah and nations that support its terrorist activities, US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo said in a press release on Friday.

"This legislation… imposes additional sanctions on Hezbollah, and targets those foreign nations, government agencies and foreign companies or individuals who would support its terrorist activities by knowingly providing arms, recruitment services, and combat or financial support to its terrorist activities," Crapo said.

The bipartisan bill — the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act — will now head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law, the release said.

Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Hezbollah's military wing is currently active in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.

Israel considers Iran-backed Hezbollah to be one of its main adversaries in the region and has pledged to counter its missile program.