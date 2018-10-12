US Congress Passes Bill to Impose New Sanctions on Hezbollah - Lawmaker

"This legislation… imposes additional sanctions on Hezbollah, and targets those foreign nations, government agencies and foreign companies or individuals who would support its terrorist activities by knowingly providing arms, recruitment services, and combat or financial support to its terrorist activities," Crapo said.
The bipartisan bill — the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act — will now head to US President Donald Trump to be signed into law, the release said.
Israel considers Iran-backed Hezbollah to be one of its main adversaries in the region and has pledged to counter its missile program.
