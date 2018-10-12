US Officials: Death Toll from Hurricane Michael Rises to 11 (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to 11 after five more people were killed by the storm in the US state of Virginia, local officials said on Friday.

"Virginia storm updates as of 7 a.m [11:00 a.m. GMT] today. 5 confirmed Michael-related fatalities," the Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) in the US state of Virginia said in a Twitter message.

On Thursday night, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said at a news conference that one person died when a tree fell onto his vehicle.

​​In the state of Georgia, Emergency Management Agency Director of Seminole County Travis Brooks confirmed that an 11-year-old died when a tree crashed into her house, local media reported.

​The Sheriff's Office in Gadsden County, Florida confirmed four deaths related to Hurricane Michael on Thursday afternoon.

Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida on Wednesday with winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).