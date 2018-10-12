Register
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

    FLOTUS Melania on Trump's Alleged Affairs: 'Not Focus of Mine'

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Melania has distanced herself from allegations of her husband’s infidelity, telling an American outlet in an interview that she has more highly prioritized issues to deal with than what she referred to as “not always pleasant” media speculation and “gossip.”

    "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage," Melania Trump, who has kept a rather low profile in her FLOTUS role, told ABC News in an interview, which was recorded last week during her solo foreign trip to Africa and aired Friday.

    Responding to correspondent Tom Llamas’ question on whether she’s been hurt in any way by the sexual misconduct allegations against Trump, Mrs. Trump, who until now hadn't publicly voiced her stance on the matter, took a short pause and said:

    "It's not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true."

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump gives a speech on her initiative Be Best during a reception she is hosting in honor of UNGA attendees at the United States mission to the UN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Darren Ornitz
    'I Don’t Always Agree What He Tweets' - Melania About Donald Trump Tweets

    "It is not [a] concern and focus of mine," she stressed.

    Addressing their 13-year marriage, Melania commented laconically: “We are fine.”

    "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff," she added in the clip.

    Two women earlier came forward with allegations of Trump’s past infidelity and sexual misconduct; however, the president has vehemently denied the claims of both.

    READ MORE: Melania Trump Greeted With 'Not S**thole' Sign on First Solo Int'l Trip — Report

    Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the president’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, had allegedly paid a hush sum of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the threshold of the 2016 election campaign to preemptively silence her. However, she went ahead and detailed her 2006 alleged affair with Donald Trump in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview in March. The second alleged victim is Karen McDougal, who claimed she and Trump had a 10-month long affair at the dawn of his marriage to Melania.

    Referring to Melania’s approach to their family-related rumors, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer in the special counsel investigation said at a June gathering in Israel that Melania doesn’t believe her husband had an affair with Daniels. 

    "She believes her husband, and she knows it's untrue," Giuliani said then; however Melania later stated that she had “never talked to Mr Giuliani.”

