'The Flight Line Devastated:' Hurricane Michael Hits US Tyndall Air Force Base

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Powerful Hurricane Michael inflicted extensive damage to the US Tyndall Air Force Base located in the southeastern state of Florida, the base said.

"Damage across the base is extensive … All base houses sustained significant roof and siding damage. Some houses sustained more significant structural failures. Some Tyndall dorms appear to have fared well; others sustained severe damage. The flight line is devastated. Every building has severe damage. Many buildings are a complete loss," the base said in a statement published on Facebook.

The severe damage had also been inflicted to the Tyndall marina, drone runway, Air Force Civil Engineer Center laboratories, training venues and the local elementary school.

"The base remains closed. Trees and power lines block nearly every road. At this time, power and basic utilities remain out," the statement added.

The devastating Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour). According to media reports, six people were killed by the hurricane, which devastated the US East Coast.

🇺🇸 De très gros dégâts sur la base aérienne de l’US Air Force de Tyndall après le passage de l’ouragan Michael. pic.twitter.com/Zfurm0JA0H — air plus news (@airplusnews) 11 октября 2018 г.

According to US media reports, the US largest group of F-22 stealth fighters, which is stationed at the base, and other aircraft were flown to safety before the storm.

