Trump's Legal Team Preparing Answers for Mueller's Russiagate Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump's lawyers are putting together the answers for written questions submitted by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the investigation of Russia's alleged role in the 2016 presidential election, according to media reports.

Mueller may send more questions to the White House legal team after the first answers are returned, CNN reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Most of the questions cover the allegations of the Trump campaign’s collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential race and the transition period. Both the White House and the Kremlin denied all claims of collusion and called them baseless.

The media outlet suggested the recent development could indicate the Russia probe, which has been ongoing for more than a year, is nearing its conclusion.

Trump has indicated in the past he was willing to sit down for an interview with Mueller, but the agreement to schedule a questioning session has not been achieved so far.

