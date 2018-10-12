Register
03:02 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital, speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on May 17, 2017.

    Anthony Scaramucci Praises Trump’s ‘Unique Intellect,’ Bashes Bannon in Memoir

    © REUTERS / Richard Brian/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Scaramucci served only 10 days as White House communications director, but apparently he has a lot to say.

    Anthony Scaramucci, erstwhile communications director of the White House, albeit for only 10 days, is publishing a memoir entitled "Trump, the Blue-Collar President," in which he reflects on his time with US President Donald Trump's administration, as well as events that preceded his appointment.

    In his book, Scaramucci praises his former boss while blasting Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon, whom he calls a hypocrite and a weirdo, The Week reports.

    "I know him well, and I believe he has an intellect that is uniquely suited to the presidency," Scaramucci writes of Trump. "He never let anyone know he was gathering information to make policy out of it… So he made it seem like he was chatting, talking economics and trade policy the way you'd talk about the New York Mets. Then he synthesized all the responses into one position, letting in the good bits and keeping out the bad."

    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at Health and Human Service in Rockville, Md., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    'Watch Your Back': Melania Trump Says Some White House Staffers Can't Be Trusted (VIDEO)
    According to the book, Trump understands the common man and displays an "authenticity" other politicians lack.

    Meanwhile, the SkyBridge Capital founder lashes out at Bannon, calling him "megalomaniacal" and "one of the biggest hypocrites in a town lousy with them."

    "It was as though he was borderline delusional, and I'm not saying that in the heat of some late-night phone call," Scaramucci writes of Bannon. "His was a power-dream fantasy."

    Near the end of his time at the White House, Scaramucci gave a late-night phone interview to The New Yorker, in which he said, among other things, "I'm not Steve Bannon. I'm not trying to suck my own c*ck."

    After his 10 days in office, Scaramucci was fired on July 31, 2017, by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who does not avoid Scaramucci's criticism in the book, either.

    "His personal insecurity has proven to be a poor match with the self-confident, gregarious president," Scaramucci reportedly writes of Kelly, who he says is "incapable of recruiting a compatible staff to work with him."

    "I'm hopeful that the president will choose someone as his next chief who actually likes him."

    Steve Bannon, senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, makes a call outside Trump Tower on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York (File photo)
    © AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
    Bannon: Trump Willing to Make Trade War ‘Unbearably Painful’ for China
    Scaramucci's book also reportedly mentions Reince Priebus, former chair of the Republican National Committee and Kelly's predecessor as White House chief of staff, saying Priebus was a colleague and something of a friend during Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. However, the relationship apparently crashed and burned when Priebus "sold himself out" to Bannon in what Scaramucci calls a joint effort to push him out of the White House.

    "He joined the rodent family in order to survive," he writes of Priebus, who was fired by Trump on July 28, 2017, shortly before Scaramucci himself. Kelly's dismissal of Scaramucci was one of the first actions he took as chief of staff.

    Despite the fact that all three men — Scaramucci, Bannon and Priebus — were eventually kicked out of the White House, Scaramucci still pledges his loyalty to Trump.

    "From my current vantage point, I might be in a better place to help the president than when I was on the inside," he writes. "The way I look at it, I'm still in the orbit, but far enough away to have an objective view."

    Related:

    Scaramucci Returns to Defend Trump's 'Pocahontas' Comments, Sparks Twitter War
    Scaramucci Says Plotters Seeking to 'Eject' President Trump
    Scaramucci Thinks President Should Be Tougher in His Virginia Violence Reaction
    Tags:
    book, Memoir, White House, Reince Priebus, Donald Trump, Stephen Bannon, Anthony Scaramucci, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse