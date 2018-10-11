Register
01:41 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    Trump: Former FBI Head Comey Did Clinton a Favor Because ‘She Should Be in Jail’

    © Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    251

    According to US President Donald Trump, James Comey is the only reason she hasn’t been locked up.

    Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and a two-time Democratic presidential candidate, should have been "taken right off the campaign," and thrown in jail back in 2016, Trump told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

    According to Trump, the reason that didn't happen was a letter to the US Congress by former FBI Director James Comey.

    "The Democrats hated Comey more than any human being," Trump said. "He actually did Hillary Clinton a big favor, because she should be in jail."

    During the campaign, the FBI investigated Clinton's misuse of her private email server regarding classified information, but in July of 2016, Comey announced that he would not recommend charges against Clinton, seemingly putting the matter to rest. But on October 28, 2016, in what the Washington Times calls an unprecedented move, Comey penned a letter to Congress following the discovery of new information potentially pertaining to the case, notifying them publicly that the investigation into Clinton's server had been reopened. Many, including Clinton herself, believe that missive cost her the entire race.

    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US House Republicans Mull Subpoenaing Comey to Testify on Russia Probe - Reports
    As CNBC reported back in 2017, Clinton said she would have won the race, were it not for Comey's letter. But Trump argued Thursday that regardless of whether Comey's letter cost Clinton the presidency, his decision not to press charges against her was a gift that kept her out of prison.

    Trump famously promised to put Clinton in prison, sparking the famous "lock her up" chant, which took off in summer 2016 during the campaign.

    "If I win," Trump warned during a live debate with Clinton later that fall, "I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there's never been so many lies, so much deception."

    Clinton replied by saying that it is "awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country."

    "Because," Trump replied, "you'd be in jail."

    On May 9, 2017, Trump fired Comey, citing a recommendation from US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which itself was based on a memo from Sessions' deputy, Rod Rosenstein, criticizing Comey's handling of the Clinton investigation, the Washington Times recalls.

    "Don't forget, Comey is a very bad guy. This country got very lucky when I fired him," Trump said on Fox News.

    Related:

    Golden Showers? New York Trump Statues Invite People, Dogs to ‘Pee on Me’
    Trump-Loving Rider Calls Driver Bigot After Request to Play Music Denied (VIDEO)
    Trump: ‘No Plans’ to Fire Fed Chair Powell Despite Disappointing Monetary Policy
    Kanye West Reveals His Surprisingly Weak iPhone Pin During Meeting With Trump
    Congresswoman Maxine Waters Slams Trump for Being 'Poster Boy for Mob Protester'
    China Axing US LNG Amid Trade War, Bringing Trump's Gas Dream to Naught
    Obama Reportedly Had Plan to Certify Clinton Win if Trump Didn't Accept Results
    Tags:
    investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse