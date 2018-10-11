Kanye West Reveals His Surprisingly Weak iPhone Pin During Meeting With Trump

The famous rapper is a known fan of Donald Trump's politics and has faced severe backlash for it, effectively forcing him off of social media. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, previously championed the early release of a convict jailed for drug trafficking.

Rapper and producer Kanye West accidentally revealed his iPhone password when he wanted to show some photos to Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office. It turned out that the rap star set it to a plain 000000 instead of coming up with something a bit more complex. The unlocking of the phone was caught by a camera as it zoomed in to see what was being shown on the smartphone.

Kanye West has his personal iPhone inside the Oval Office, and his iPhone PIN is 0000. pic.twitter.com/GGWMbM8J0G — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) October 11, 2018

West met with Trump in order to discuss a set of topics, including crime levels, production in the US and inner city problems.

"[Trump] might not have thought he'd have a crazy mother***er like [me]," Kanye West said.

Following West's 10-minute monologue, Trump came up to him saying "I love this guy right here. Let me give this guy a hug."

Kanye West is a known supporter of Donald Trump and his politics. This has resulted in the rapper facing severe backlash on social media, forcing him to abandon all platforms.