Washington State’s Supreme Court Rules to End Death Penalty

Five justices said the "death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner," while four other justices wrote that while they agreed with the majority's conclusions and invalidation of the death penalty, "additional state constitutional principles compel this result."
Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 2014, commented on the decision, calling it "a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice."
READ MORE: Catholic Church Announces Death Penalty Inadmissible
All comments
Show new comments (0)