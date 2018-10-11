Trump Once Again Slams Federal Reserve, Calls It Too Agressive

"I'd like our Fed not to be so aggressive because I think they're making a big mistake," Trump told Fox News.
The comment was the latest in a row of the president's criticism of interest rate boost, which caused the downfall in the stock market.
When asked on October 10 about the day's more than 800-point drop, Trump told reporters the Federal Reserve had gone crazy, saying its monetary policies were too tight.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 3 percent, or 831.83 points — the third biggest point drop on record. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by more than 4 percent, or 156 points, in the worst percentage decline since June 2016.
