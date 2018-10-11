Police Officer Injured After Traffic Stop Turned Violent in Canada

Two men assaulted a police officer after he stopped them from driving on a restricted part of Granville Street in Vancouver, Canada, resulting in "significant injuries."

According to a Vancouver Police Department release, two officers stopped an SUV that had driven into a traffic-restricted part of Granville Street just before 10 p.m. on October 9.

"All three men in the vehicle, in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive. The officers became concerned for their safety as the occupants refused to follow police direction and began reaching under the seat. When one officer opened the passenger door, the front passenger pulled him into the vehicle and two men began to punch him repeatedly in his head and face. As the other officer rushed to help, all three men exited the vehicle and continued to assault the officers," the release said.

One of the men started to run from the scene and was hit by a truck as he crossed against the traffic light at the intersection of Robson and Seymour streets.

Despite being hit, he continued to bolt, but was pursued by the uninjured officer and arrested.

A video of the incident was captured on camera by a passerby.

The police have revealed the identities of the attackers.

Brendan Robinson, 21, and Troy Robinson, 22, of West Van, and Brian Allen, 24, of Victoria, are now charged after a #VPD officer was seriously injured in a violent confrontation. Please call 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers with any info, cell phone video. https://t.co/BYjwwynlzN pic.twitter.com/JRVOM17JAB — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) 10 октября 2018 г.

All three men have been arrested and are now in custody, charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.