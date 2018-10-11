WATCH Weatherman Barely Evade Deadly Collision During Hurricane Michael Coverage

A meteorologist from Florida, Jim Cantore, during his coverage from Panama City barely evaded a dangerous collision with a 2x4. The reporter saw the piece of wood, blown by the hurricane, and managed to jump aside just a second before it hit the place where he was standing.
Cantore nearly just got speared by 2x4 it seemed. #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/tyNWrymC3p— Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) 10 октября 2018 г.
The weatherman continued his coverage, but only after putting on a helmet in case the hurricane were to thrust more dangerous debris his way.
