Hurricane Michael Downgraded to Tropical Storm - National Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hurricane Michael has weakened to a tropical storm as it is moving along the US southeastern states, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its advisory.

The NHC said late on October 10 that the center of the storm was currently located in the US state of Georgia and the maximum wind speed did not exceed 75 miles per hour as opposed to the 155 miles per hour winds that ravaged the state of Florida on Wednesday.

The center added that the cyclone was moving in the northeastern direction at a speed of 20 miles per hour.

Aftermath photos of Mexico Beach, Fla. following #HurricaneMichael. Debris is everywhere. (Photo: Tessa Talarico) pic.twitter.com/kNFPcBYTD7 — Jordan Ferrell (@jordaneferrell) 10 октября 2018 г.

​According to the forecast, the storm is expected to leave the US mainland by 8 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday and continue its movement to the northeast.

Officials in Florida said that at least one person had been killed when the hurricane landed in the southeasternmost US state.