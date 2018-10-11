State Dept: US Looks Forward to Working With Russia, China to Denuclearize DPRK

"We look forward to working with Russia and China and North Korea to achieve as quickly as possible the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Palladino said.
Earlier in the day, Russian, Chinese and North Korean deputy foreign ministers have agreed that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should begin timely revision of the sanctions against Pyongyang. The diplomats also expressed their support for the negotiation process aimed at improvement of relations between the United States and North Korea, as well as between Pyongyang and Seoul.
On Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters that he wants to hold his next meeting with North Korean leader after November's US midterm congressional elections.
