State Dept: US Looks Forward to Working With Russia, China to Denuclearize DPRK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to work with Russia and China towards the full denuclearization of North Korea, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters on Wednesday.

"We look forward to working with Russia and China and North Korea to achieve as quickly as possible the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Palladino said.

The spokesperson also said sanctions relief for Pyongyang would only come after denuclearization.The situation on the peninsula improved this year since the leaders of North and South Korea began bilateral talks that resulted in a joint agreement to reach a peace deal. In June, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump struck an agreement requiring Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for sanctions relief and a halt to US-South Korean military drills.

Earlier in the day, Russian, Chinese and North Korean deputy foreign ministers have agreed that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should begin timely revision of the sanctions against Pyongyang. The diplomats also expressed their support for the negotiation process aimed at improvement of relations between the United States and North Korea, as well as between Pyongyang and Seoul.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters that he wants to hold his next meeting with North Korean leader after November's US midterm congressional elections.