Ex-US Energy Secretary Stops Advising on Saudi Megacity Due to Missing Khashoggi

In 2017, Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to build a $500 billion innovative megacity called NEOM on Egypt’s territory in southern Sinai Peninsula. The project is expected to be located along the Red Sea shore and will be linked with both Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The city’s economy is set to focus on water, energy, food and biotechnology industries as well as on tourism, according to media reports.
Last week, the Turkish-Arab Media Association reported that Khashoggi went missing in Turkey. His fiancee said the journalist was invited to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. The fiancee stayed outside waiting for Khashoggi for several hours before she was told by one of the Consulate's employees that her fiance had already left and has not been seen by her ever since.
WATCH: Media Release Footage of Saudis Reportedly Linked to Khashoggi Abduction
US media reports have said that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he has been in contact with senior Saudi government officials about the recent disappearance of Washington Post contributor in Istanbul. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo called Mnday on Riyadh to support a thorough investigation into the disappearance of the journalist.
All comments
Show new comments (0)