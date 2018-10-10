'Charismatic Personality': Russian Envoy to UN Regrets Haley's Departure

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday that he regrets the fact his US counterpart Nikki Haley is resigning from her position at the world body.

"I regret that she [Haley] is leaving, because we had good working and personal relationship despite all the differences that we were and are having… Haley is a charismatic personality, she was a friend to all of us," Nebenzia told reporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Haley will resign from the position US Ambassador to the United Nations at the end of 2018.

Trump said a number of people were interested in the position and added that he hopes to name Haley’s successor within the next two to three weeks.

Nebenzia said it became clear from Haley’s explanation the decision to leave the post is hers and has to be respected.

"We are prepared to work with any ambassador that the [US] president will nominate and designate and the Senate approves," Nebenzia said.

Haley, who previously served as governor of the US state of South Carolina, said she did not know what would be her next move, but noted that she would campaign for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.