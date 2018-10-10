DHS Unveils Electromagnetic Pulse Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States launched a new strategy to protect critical infrastructure against threats from electromagnetic pulse (EMP) and geomagnetic disturbance (GMD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

"The strategy lays out a clear vision and approach for DHS to take to protect critical infrastructure and prepare to respond and recover from potentially catastrophic electromagnetic incidents," the release said on Tuesday.

The strategy, the release added, reflects assessments by the US intelligence community regarding the potential for America’s adversaries to launch an electromagnetic pulse attack.

The strategy focuses on departmental activities but also highlights the importance of interagency cooperation between federal, state and local authorities including private sector critical infrastructure owner-operators, the release said.

DHS is developing an implementation plan to accompany this new strategy which will allow the agency to evaluate progress toward addressing identified capability gaps, the release said.

