Nikki Haley Says She Won't Be Running For White House in 2020

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley stated. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."
Commenting on her plans, Haley stated she would not be running for the White House in 2020, but would campaign for Trump.
"We're all happy for you in one way, but we hate to lose (you)…. Hopefully, you'll be coming back at some point. Maybe a different capacity. You can have your pick," Trump said.
Haley, 46, was governor of South Carolina and the first woman to hold the post. In 2017 she was named the US envoy to the United Nations.
