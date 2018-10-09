Trump Says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to Leave Post at End of 2018

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley would leave her post at the end of 2018.

However, the US president expressed hope that Haley would come back in a different role. Trump continued by saying that his team had a number of people who would like to take the job of US envoy to the UN, adding that he would name Haley's successor within two or three weeks.

Earlier in the day, two sources with knowledge of the conversation between Trump and Haley told the online news portal Axios that the president had accepted Haley’s resignation, but the precise time of her departure is still unclear.

Following the reports, the White House announced that the UN ambassador was set to meet with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at 10:30 AM (14:30 GMT), adding that it would be open to the press. The US president, in turn, has turned to Twitter to announce the upcoming event.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 октября 2018 г.

Nikki Haley has served as the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations since 2017. Before being appointed to the office, she served as governor of South Carolina.