Trump to Discuss Chicago Violence, Prison Reform With Kanye West - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will have lunch with musician Kanye West at the White House this week to discuss reducing violence in the city of Chicago, prison reform and other issues, WH spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner. Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," Sanders stated.

READ MORE: Kanye West Quits Social Media Amid Criticism for Pro-Trump Remarks

© AP Photo / Seth Wenig NBC Cuts Off Kanye West's Speech Accusing MSM of Bullying Over Trump Support

The spokesperson later told the White House pool of reporters that the lunch would take place on Thursday.

Trump recently met with West's wife Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform and then granted a pardon she had requested for a grandmother serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Trump and West previously met at Trump Tower shortly after the 2016 presidential election.