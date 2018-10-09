Trump to Discuss Chicago Violence, Prison Reform With Kanye West - White House

"Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner. Topics of discussions will include manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," Sanders stated.
READ MORE: Kanye West Quits Social Media Amid Criticism for Pro-Trump Remarks
Trump recently met with West's wife Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform and then granted a pardon she had requested for a grandmother serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.
Trump and West previously met at Trump Tower shortly after the 2016 presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)