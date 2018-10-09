Major Blast at Oil Refinery in Eastern Canada Leaves at Least 4 Injured

"The fire at the Refinery is under control. Responders remain active on scene and EMO is monitoring. Horizon is treating 4 people for non life threatening injuries. Some roads in the area remain closed. No evacuations are required for residents at this time," the Saint John authorities wrote on Twitter on Monday.
According to media reports, the blast occurred in the morning and caused a fire at the refinery. Causes of the incident remain unknown.
Scary day for everyone at the Irving Oil Refinery in Saint John today. Hopefully the reports are accurate and there are only a few injuries. This is dad’s POV from the refinery this morning. He and Richie were both there when the explosion happened. #thankful #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/cbRhGmvoZg— Sarah Duff (@SarahDuff1175) 8 октября 2018 г.
