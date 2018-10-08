Oscar Award Organizers Reveal Foreign Language Film Submissions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A total of 87 countries have submitted movies for the 2019 Oscar in the category for the best foreign language film, including Russian war drama film "Sobibor" directed by Konstantin Khabensky.

The list of films also includes Belarusian drama film "Crystal Swan" directed by Darya Zhuk, Ukrainian drama film "Donbass" directed by Sergei Loznitsa, Polish drama "Cold War" by Pawel Pawlikowski and Mexico's drama "Roma" by Alfonso Cuaron.

The five films chosen for Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22, while the ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Khabensky's film is based on the history of the only successful revolt at a Nazi death camp during the Second World War. The uprising was led by Soviet officer Aleksander Pechersky. Some 300 prisoners managed to escape the camp, while only around 50 of them survived the war.

The Sobibor Nazi death camp operated from May 1942 until October 1943. According to the latest data collected by historians, Nazis killed about 250,000 Jews from Poland and other European countries at this camp.

