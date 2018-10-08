Brett Kavanaugh Sets New Hiring Records at Supreme Court - Reports

Shortly after being sworn in as US Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh has reportedly set several records in law clerks hiring.
According to The Daily Caller, Kavanaugh hired four people in total — Shannon Grammel, Megan Lacy, Sara Nommensen and Kim Jackson – thus becoming the first Supreme Court justice “to hire an all-female class of clerks.”
Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in Saturday as US Supreme Court Justice on October 6, after being confirmed by the US Senate.
The Senate voted earlier by 50 to 48 in favor of installing the judge on the nine-member top court, which is a position for life. The court has the last say on such contentious issued as gun laws and abortion.
