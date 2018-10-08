Trump Refutes Reports on Plans to Fire US Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Monday he had no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, contrary to media reports that he was considering it in September.

"No, I don't [plan on firing Rosenstein]," Trump said when asked about such a possibility, as quoted in the USA Today newspaper.

The president added that he got along "very well" with the deputy attorney general.

© REUTERS / Leah Millis Trump Speaks With Rosenstein Who Allegedly Sought to Oust Him - White House

According to the media outlet, Rosenstein was summoned to the White House two weeks ago, expecting to be let go.

Trump has reportedly criticized Rosenstein over appointing Robert Mueller a special counsel leading a probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Russia has repeatedly refuted all allegations of tampering with the US elections, stressing that the claims remained unsubstantiated.