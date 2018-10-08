WATCH Crowd Flee Lil Wayne Show in Havoc After 'Gunshots' Are Heard

According to Atlanta police, some scaremongers in the crowd yelled that they had heard gunshots - a credible threat for a country where mass shootings are already an unsettling part of the public consciousness.

Lil Wayne's set at the A3C Hip Hop Festival in Atlanta on Sunday night, local time, descended into chaos after false gunshot rumors sent concertgoers stampeding out of the venue, leaving a few people trampled.

In videos circulating on social media, hundreds of people can be seen rushing out of the arena in terror.

A dozen concertgoers suffered minor injuries such as ankle injuries and lacerations after trying to jump the fences surrounding the venue.

The Atlanta Police Department told the Atlanta-based television station WSB-TV that someone in the crowd had sparked gunshot rumors, quickly creating havoc in the packed arena.

Something just happened at a #Lilwayne performance where many of the audience left in an almost panicked haste.We will keep you updated as more information is available #mymixtapez pic.twitter.com/scRyKFnYOj — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) 8 октября 2018 г.

Atlanta law enforcement officials said they have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired.

I don’t know if they were shooting at the lil Wayne concert #a3cfestival #lilwayne but something happened that it ended fast! pic.twitter.com/RMBEFs4oMa — ReginaldSaunders ♈️ 🎼🎧 (@IamRSaunders) 8 октября 2018 г.

Some witnesses claim that the chaos was provoked by an altercation rather than a shooting.

It wasn’t a shooting. It was a fight that got out of hand — Coolie In The Cut (@slickerthanoil) 8 октября 2018 г.

Fight broke out and they canceled the show — YM.Corey (@YM_Corey) 8 октября 2018 г.

This isn't the first time "gunshots" have startled fans at a rap concert. In June, Eminem used realistic gunshot sound effects at the Bonnaroo music festival, which left some fans terrified as they recalled last year's deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas festival.