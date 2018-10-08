Register
05:59 GMT +308 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty cartridges

    New York City Rapper Hollywood Play Shot Dead in Front of Queens Club

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A local New York hip-hop artist was reported shot dead in front of a lounge where he was hosting a birthday party early Sunday morning.

    Frank Snyder, 35, known by the hip-hop name Hollywood Play, was exiting Tavern Lounge on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, Queens, at 3:15 a.m., when a black sedan pulled in front of the club and a gunman got out and started shooting, police said, cited by the New York Post.

    READ MORE: Black French Rapper Faces Charges for Singing 'Kill White Babies'

    Snyder was shot in the leg and in the neck. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

    Police investigators said that they still cannot confirm whether Snyder was the target of the attack. No one else was injured and a witness, bartender Tiesajah Reynolds, told the New York Post that the unidentified shooter was aiming for the rapper.

    “They targeted him,” Reynolds said. “There was a couple other people outside. I feel like they had to wait for the right moment to get him. I don’t understand, why him? Why come after him? They had to be waiting for him.”

    XXXTentacion
    CC0
    Kanye West, Miley Cyrus and Other Rappers React to XXXTentacion's Murder
    Snyder, a father of six, was a regular at the Tavern Lounge and was often seen selling his CDs for $5 dollars. “He didn't have enemies, but there was a lot of jealousy. He did shows in the club every Saturday,” Debra Snyder, the rapper’s mother said.

    Snyder is another in a series of rappers shot this year. Earlier, a 20-year-old musician XXXTentacion (real name — Jacey Onfroy), often described as a controversial but emerging star in American hip-hop, was shot in southern Florida in July.

    Related:

    No Business Like Show Business: Kanye West Helps Homeless Rapper
    UK Journo Faces Death Threats Over French Rapper's 'Kill White Babies' Video
    Black French Rapper Faces Charges for Singing 'Kill White Babies'
    Young Rapper Challenges Uganda's President Whose Reformer Image is 'Destroyed'
    Belgian Court Rejects Extradition of Rapper Sentenced to Jail in Spain
    Tags:
    rapper, shooting attack, dead, shooting, New York City, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse