Register
11:31 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A topless woman is detained by Supreme Court Police after the Senate confirmed the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2018

    WATCH Capitol Police Detain Topless Activist Protesting Kavanaugh's Confirmation

    © REUTERS / James Lawler Duggan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Protesters swarmed over the US capital on Saturday to oppose Brett Kavanugh's appointment to the US Supreme Court. The newly-minted justice had been confronted with several sexual assault accusations dating back to the 1980s, but the Senate voted in favor of Donald Trump's pick.

    A half-naked protester has been arrested on the steps of the US Supreme Court in the wake of Brett Kavanaugh's widely disputed confirmation to the nation's highest judicial body.

    In photos posted on social media, the woman, who was wearing a fake moustache and a black hat, can be seen striking a "heroic" pose with a raised fist while the crowd in front of the building is cheering and applauding to her. The escapade took place as Kavanaugh was being sworn in to the Supreme Court in a private ceremony.

    Protests flared up near the Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, after the 53-year-old conservative judge was confirmed by the US Senate in a vote 50 to 48 in favor of the appointment to a lifetime position on the Supreme Court.

    Capitol Police in Washington said on Saturday that they had arrested 164 people over what they called "unlawful demonstration activities." US President Donald Trump, who had nominated Kavanaugh for the position, mocked the size of the protests, claiming that those present at his recent rally in Kansas vastly outnumbered the activists in Washington.

    The vote put an end to weeks of bitter debates after three women came forward to accuse the judge of sexually assaulting them in the past, which Kavanaugh has vehemently denied.

    After the US Supreme Court nominee confirmation, Donald Trump said he was "100 percent" certain that Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford named the wrong person when she accused the 53-year-old judge of sexual assault.

    Related:

    Trump Calls Democrats 'Too Dangerous' to Govern Amid Kavanaugh Confirmation
    Republican Senator Graham: 'Roles Were Reversed' During Kavanaugh Process
    Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In as 114th US Supreme Court Justice
    Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Sparks Protests Among Activists
    Trump Says Looking Forward to Kavanaugh Vote
    Tags:
    confirmation, activist, protests, topless, US Supreme Court, Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse