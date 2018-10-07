WATCH Capitol Police Detain Topless Activist Protesting Kavanaugh's Confirmation

Protesters swarmed over the US capital on Saturday to oppose Brett Kavanugh's appointment to the US Supreme Court. The newly-minted justice had been confronted with several sexual assault accusations dating back to the 1980s, but the Senate voted in favor of Donald Trump's pick.

A half-naked protester has been arrested on the steps of the US Supreme Court in the wake of Brett Kavanaugh's widely disputed confirmation to the nation's highest judicial body.

In photos posted on social media, the woman, who was wearing a fake moustache and a black hat, can be seen striking a "heroic" pose with a raised fist while the crowd in front of the building is cheering and applauding to her. The escapade took place as Kavanaugh was being sworn in to the Supreme Court in a private ceremony.

Powerful. Woman getS arrested in the steps of SCOTUS after rally heard Brett Kavanaugh was inside the building to get sworn in.



“Arrest sexual predators, not protesters.” crowd chants. #StopKavanaugh #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/JvB8uK77aL — Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) 6 октября 2018 г.

Protests flared up near the Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, after the 53-year-old conservative judge was confirmed by the US Senate in a vote 50 to 48 in favor of the appointment to a lifetime position on the Supreme Court.

Capitol Police in Washington said on Saturday that they had arrested 164 people over what they called "unlawful demonstration activities." US President Donald Trump, who had nominated Kavanaugh for the position, mocked the size of the protests, claiming that those present at his recent rally in Kansas vastly outnumbered the activists in Washington.

The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) — that wouldn’t even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it’s not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 октября 2018 г.

The vote put an end to weeks of bitter debates after three women came forward to accuse the judge of sexually assaulting them in the past, which Kavanaugh has vehemently denied.

After the US Supreme Court nominee confirmation, Donald Trump said he was "100 percent" certain that Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford named the wrong person when she accused the 53-year-old judge of sexual assault.