Register
11:32 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lindsey Graham

    Republican Senator Graham: 'Roles Were Reversed' During Kavanaugh Process

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, asked to comment on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation for the Supreme Court despite sexual misconduct allegations, strongly criticized the whole drawn-out process.

    Speaking to the reporters immediately after the confirmation vote, Graham said that the nominee accuser was “treated well” by the Senate Judiciary Committee, NBC News reported. 

    READ MORE: Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In as 114th US Supreme Court Justice

    Asked whether sexual assault survivors would be more reluctant to come forward after Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Graham said that “the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh.”

    Activists demonstrate in the plaza of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol to protest the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 in Washington
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Sparks Protests Among Activists
    Graham noted that he has had experience being the prosecutor in rape cases, defended people accused of sexual violence and sat as a judge in such cases, and he tried to review Kavanaugh’s process and look for “some standards, some presumptions, some evidentiary requirements.”

    “All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented,” he said.

    “Dr. Ford, I think, is the victim of a process,” Graham added, “we've got to have some verifications, some sense of balance, because if that's enough, just the mere accusation, then you're going to unleash Pandora's Box here. Because of those of us in public service, you should be scrutinized but you don't want to set a standard where you just take anybody out by accusing them.”

    Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was one of three women to have recently accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct back in the 1980s, while they both were in high school. Last week she testified before the Senate, saying Kavanaugh pinned her down the bed and tried to remove her clothes while intoxicated. Kavanaugh denied all allegations, and the FBI investigation launched after Ford’s testimony didn’t find any supporting evidence. On Saturday Kavanaugh was confirmed for a lifelong position on the Supreme Court by the Senate, which voted 50-46.

    Related:

    Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In as 114th US Supreme Court Justice
    Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Sparks Protests Among Activists
    Trump Says Looking Forward to Kavanaugh Vote
    Twitter Shames Emily Ratajkowski Over Breasts Display at Anti-Kavanaugh Rally
    Tags:
    Kavanaugh Confirmation, confirmation hearings, Sexual Misconduct, allegations, Senate, Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh, Lindsey Graham, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok