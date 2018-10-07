Trump Says ‘Doing Very Well’ on North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he believed things were going well with North Korea, a day before his top diplomat travels to Pyongyang for his fourth talks with Chairman Kim Jong Un.

"With North Korea – who knows? – but I think we’re doing very well," Trump said at a late Saturday rally in Topeka, Kansas.

He spoke of achievements of the past months, including the return of US hostages and the recovery of remains of soldiers who fell in the Korean War.

"We have a good relationship, and who knows what happens, but I think good things happen – no more missile testing, no more missile testing, no more nuclear testing," he predicted.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo is set to meet Sunday with Kim and his senior officials. He is expected to discuss the path toward ridding the North of nuclear weapons and a possible second summit with Trump.

US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their first official summit in Singapore in June. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.