Trump Says ‘Doing Very Well’ on North Korea

"With North Korea – who knows? – but I think we’re doing very well," Trump said at a late Saturday rally in Topeka, Kansas.
He spoke of achievements of the past months, including the return of US hostages and the recovery of remains of soldiers who fell in the Korean War.
READ MORE: Pompeo Hopes Pyongyang Trip to Result in Next Trump-Kim Summit Date, Location
"We have a good relationship, and who knows what happens, but I think good things happen – no more missile testing, no more missile testing, no more nuclear testing," he predicted.
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their first official summit in Singapore in June. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.
All comments
Show new comments (0)