Brett Kavanaugh Sworn In as 114th US Supreme Court Justice

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in Saturday as US Supreme Court Justice on October 6, after being confirmed by the US Senate.

Earlier after the confirmation, the Supreme Court announced that Kavanaugh would be Sworn in as US Supreme Court Justice on October 6.

The 53-year-old was inaugurated by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony, the Fox News television channel reported.

A second, judicial oath was administered by retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, The ceremony took place in the justices’ conference room at the Supreme Court.

It means that the justice can now participate in the work of the top court. A formal investiture ceremony will take place at the court's special sitting at a later date.

The Senate voted earlier by 50 to 48 in favor of installing the judge on the nine-member top court, which is a position for life. The court has the last say on such contentious issued as gun laws and abortion.

Right after the vote, Trump applauded the Senate confirmation of his pick, saying he would sign Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment on Saturday.

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!" he tweeted.

​The vote put an end to weeks of bitter debates after three women came forward to accuse the judge of sexually assaulting them in the past. Kavanaugh denied the allegations, while President Trump has been accusing Soros-funded protesters of trying to "make Senators look bad".

After the US Supreme Court nominee confirmation Donald Trump said he was "100 percent" certain that Brett Kavanaugh's accuser Christine Blasey Ford named the wrong person when she accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said that the row over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation had fired up the Republican base ahead of mid-term elections in November.

“It certainly had a good impact for us. Our base is fired up. We finally discovered the one thing that would fire up the Republican base and we didn't think of it – the other side did,” Mitch McConnell said.

Speaking at a press briefing following the Saturday vote, the Republican Senate leader argued that the fight with Democrats was “about treating someone fairly.”

"We stood up for the presumption of innocence, we refused to be intimidated by the mob of people coming after Republican members at their homes and halls," he told reporters.