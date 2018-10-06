Trump Says Looking Forward to Kavanaugh Vote

The United States President Donald Trump said that he was looking forward to the US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh vote later on Saturday, noting that the nominee would do "a great, great job" in the position. Trump also said that Susan Collins "spoke from the heart" in her defense of Kavanaugh.
The Supreme Court nominee's candidacy has been drawn out by allegations of sexual misconduct, with President Trump accusing protesters — who he claims are paid by George Soros — of trying to "make Senators look bad."
