Senate Holds All-Night Session Ahead of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Vote

The United States Senate earlier voted to limit further debate on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, with 51 Senators voting in favor and 49 opposed.

The United States Senate is expected to stay awake all night on Friday ahead of the final vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination which is expected to to take place Saturday afternoon.

The procedural vote which Brett Kavanaugh passed sets the stage for the final vote to confirm Kavanaugh. President Trump congratulated Kavanaugh over the Senate's decision, saying he was "very proud" of lawmakers.

The Supreme Court nominee's candidacy has been drawn out by allegations of sexual misconduct, with President Trump accusing Soros-funded protesters of trying to "make Senators look bad"