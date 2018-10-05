Pompeo Hopes Pyongyang Trip to Result in Next Trump-Kim Summit Date, Location

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday on his way to North Korea he hopes the upcoming visit to Pyongyang will result in an agreement on a date and location for the next summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

When asked whether it is possible that after the North Korea visit a summit location and date will be set, Pompeo told reporters, "Yes," and "Hope so."

"But I would guess there'll still be confirmation to do," he added. "There's complex scheduling, logistics issues — that we won't be able to resolve in the hours that we're on the ground."

Earlier this week, the State Department announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sunday as part of his trip to Asia. Pompeo last week said the second Trump-Kim summit, a follow-up to their meeting in Singapore, is more likely to happen after October.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved over the last few months with the North Korean leader pledging to give up his nuclear aspirations after several rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and a historic summit with Trump in June.

Trump and Kim reached an agreement that required Pyongyang to denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of US-South Korean military drills and eventual sanctions relief. The two politicians have also exchanged several messages after the summit handed via third parties.