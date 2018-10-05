US Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.7%, Lowest Level Since 1969 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US unemployment rate fell from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent in September, reaching its lowest level since 1969, the US Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a press release on Friday.

"The unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage point to 3.7 percent in September," the release said.

US employers added 134,000 jobs in September, which is down from 270,000 in August, according to the Bureau.

The report said more employment opportunities were created in the professional and business services, as well as in healthcare, manufacturing, and construction, among others.