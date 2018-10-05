FBI Probe Finds No Corroboration of Allegations Against Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Bureau of Investigation was unable to corroborate the accusations of sexual assault made by two women against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to an executive summary of the FBI's probe.

"The Supplemental Background Investigation confirms what the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded after its investigation: there is no corroboration of the allegations made by Dr. Ford or Ms. Ramirez," the executive summary of the FBI's probe released by Senator Chuck Grassley on Friday stated.

The summary said the FBI tried to contact 11 people for interviews and spoke with 10 of them. Neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed, though the FBI did speak with Ramirez.

READ MORE: Trump Claims Protesters Against Kavanaugh's Nomination Paid by Soros and Others

Both Ford and Ramirez have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and the US Senate Judiciary Committee allowed Ford to testify about her allegations at a hearing last week.

The full Senate is expected to take a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation sometime this weekend.

Last week, President Donald Trump last ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental background probe into Kavanaugh and explore allegations of sexual assault recently made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.