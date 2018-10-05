Alyssa Milano Turns On Bill Clinton After Being Slammed for 'Double Standard BS'

One of Bill Clinton’s alleged rape victims pointed out earlier that Milano wasn’t always that critical of the former US president.

Hollywood actress and prominent #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano has announced that, in her opinion, former US President Bill Clinton probably shouldn’t have been given "the benefit of the doubt" regarding sexual misconduct allegations brought up against him, just like the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should not be afforded it today.

"I think that as a nation, we were at a different time. I think that women were continually being silenced. And I think we gave him the benefit of the doubt, and we probably should've investigated the allegations against him as well," Milano said in an interview on Thursday, as quoted by Fox News.

The actress delivered this statement mere days after Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who accuses Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978, called out Milano over a since-deleted 2012 tweet in which the latter reportedly professed her admiration for the 42nd President of the United States by writing "Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love."

"REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullsh*t?" Broaddrick inquired.

Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullshit? https://t.co/9HU03ie2TI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) 2 октября 2018 г.

​This development did not escape the attention of social media users, prompting some of them to echo Broaddrick by labeling Milano as a hypocrite.

Alyssa Milano, so Bill Clinton is your ultimate man in the #MeToo movement? Declaring your cRaZy love for him while you are trying to destroy a man that isn’t even accused of rape, screams so loudly, I can’t hear you, but these women can..@atensnut pic.twitter.com/O30ZOu62Ot — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) 3 октября 2018 г.

@Alyssa_Milano HYPOCRITE! You still have loads of love for Clinton as you have tweeted in the past? Where is your outrage and protests over all the sexual accusations made against him?! Where is your support for all of his accusers? #IStandWithKavanaugh — Raquel McInroe (@raquel_mcinroe) 3 октября 2018 г.

​Last week, Alyssa Milano stole the spotlight during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, thanks to her behavior and choice of attire.

While some people focused their attention on the “revealing” black pinstriped dress that the actress wore, others took note of Milano’s “death stare.”