Pentagon Sees China as a Threat to US Industry and National Security - Reports

Two Pentagon-sponsored pieces of research reported China as a growing threat to the US defense, targeting the national security through the supply of materials and the new information warfare capabilities.

The 150-page report, seen by Reuters on Thursday a day before its official publication date, revealed there are about 300 vulnerabilities that could affect components and materials essential to the US military and recommended direct investment in critical sectors of the American industry. The specific plans were listed in an annex, which remained classified.

China was listed as the country who dominates the global supply of the rare earth minerals critical for the US military applications, as well as electronics and chemicals used in the US munitions.

“A key finding of this report is that China represents a significant and growing risk to the supply of materials and technologies deemed strategic and critical to US national security,” the report said.

The report noted that 90% of the world’s printed circuit boards are produced in Asia, with over the half produced in China, which makes it possible for Beijing to cut off the supplement of the materials or sabotaging the technology.

“With the migration of advanced board manufacturing offshore, (the Department of Defense) risks losing visibility into the manufacturing provenance of its products,” the report said, noting that Pentagon has been cautious about “kill switches” in transistors that could turn off sensitive US systems during conflicts, and “‘Trojan’ chips and viruses infiltrating US defense systems.” It had also told about unfair and unlawful Chinese efforts to undermine U.S. industry through a host of strategies, including by subsidizing exports at artificially low prices and stealing U.S. technology.

The report also examined the US shortcomings that contributed to the weakening of the domestic industry, including roller-coaster U.S. defense budgets and lack of proper science and technology education.

“There have just been market failures here. And so we can create new incentives to drive investment in areas to help diversify ourselves,” said Eric Chewning, a deputy assistant secretary of defense who oversees industrial base policy.

The second report, cited by Washington Free Beacon and released this week by the National Defense University about China’s new Strategic Support Force. The force reportedly combined several People's Liberation Army (PLA) advanced warfare and intelligence capabilities into a single unit in order to achieve a combined space, cyber, information warfare capabilities and intelligence and espionage forces.

The 84-page report, co-authored by former National Security Agency China specialist John Costello and cybersecurity expert Joe McReynolds, calls the new Chinese unit the Strategic Support Force (SSF) saying that it “views cyber, electronic, and psychological warfare as interconnected subcomponents of information warfare writ large.”

The study suggests that the SSF would seek “the power to control perceptions and shape narratives that advance Chinese interests and undermine those of an opponent.”

Both reports followed Vice President Mike Pence’s accusations of China this Thursday that Beijing was trying to undermine the US President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections on November 6, “meddling in America’s democracy.” China denied allegations.