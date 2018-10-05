US Approves Sale of King Air 350ER Aircraft to Canada - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Canada of three King Air 350ER aircraft and supporting equipment for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a release on Thursday.

"The government of Canada has requested to buy three King Air 350ER (extended range) aircraft with customer unique post-modifications for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations… Total estimated program cost is $300 million," the release said.

The DSCA explained that the aircraft would improve Canada's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense and the combined defense of North America and support coalition partners overseas.

The principal contractor will be Beechcraft (Textron Aviation), Wichita, Kansas, the release said.

Implementation of the proposed sale will require the assignment of contractor representatives to Canada on an intermittent basis over two years to provide in service contractor support, the release added.