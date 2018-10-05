US Approves Sale of King Air 350ER Aircraft to Canada - Pentagon

"The government of Canada has requested to buy three King Air 350ER (extended range) aircraft with customer unique post-modifications for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations… Total estimated program cost is $300 million," the release said.
The principal contractor will be Beechcraft (Textron Aviation), Wichita, Kansas, the release said.
Implementation of the proposed sale will require the assignment of contractor representatives to Canada on an intermittent basis over two years to provide in service contractor support, the release added.
