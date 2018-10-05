Register
04:53 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks after announcing Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Hawthorne, Calif

    Elon Musk Taunts SEC on Twitter, Says Short Selling ‘Should Be Illegal’

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Twitter Thursday after the regulatory body settled fraud charges against Musk on Saturday.

    Musk, who had been in a legal battle with federal regulators, posted a tweet calling SEC the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission” and expressed his anger over the suspicions that his tweets had affected the company’s share price. Recent moves by the SEC against Musk have sent Tesla stock south, rewarding shortsellers, or traders who placed bets the stock would tumble. 

    Musk also slammed short selling as a concept, contrary to what he said in a tweet back in 2012, when he said that “even though they cause me grief,” he would defend the existence of shorts, as “they are often unreasonably maligned.” Six years later, he has changed his mind, tweeting that the years taught him “they are indeed reasonably maligned.” He also added that what short sellers are doing “should be illegal.”

    Musk also engaged in a conversation with his Twitter followers, saying that if Tesla investors “are truly long-term, it will be fine” and giving financial advice on what to do with Tesla shares.

    Musk has been involved in the confrontation with the SEC since August, 7, when he made a tweet that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, which, allegedly, caused company’s stock to soar. The SEC started an investigation, stating that Musk didn’t secure the funds and filed a lawsuit against the billionaire last week. 

    READ MORE: Judge Delays Tesla CEO Musk Settlement Over Securities Violations

    The agency announced on Saturday that Musk agreed to a settlement deal to step down as Tesla’s chairman and pay a $20 million fine. Tesla also agreed to pay a separate $20 million fine to settle claims it failed to adequately police Musk's tweets. 

    However, the settlement still needs to be accepted. Judge Alison Nathan, a US District Court judge in New York, requested a joint letter — due October 11 — explaining why she should approve the settlement, as the SEC originally demanded Musk be barred from serving as an officer or director with Tesla. 

    “I think it’s the judge being careful,” said Jay Dubow, a partner at Pepper Hamilton and a former branch chief with the SEC's enforcement division, according to CNN. The attorney said the judge may elect to strike down the settlement and would be within her rights to do so. “It’s a high-profile care,” Dubow told CNN. 

    The proposed SEC settlement also requires Tesla to put additional controls in place “to oversee Musk’s communications.” Agency representatives declined to comment on Musk’s latest tweets, and Tesla didn’t respond to reporters’ requests.

    Related:

    Judge Delays Tesla CEO Musk Settlement Over Securities Violations
    'Leave…Elon Alone:' Netizens Baffled With Kanye West’s Exulted Move to Back Musk
    Professor: Elon Musk, Although a Brilliant Entrepreneur, Needs Adult Supervision
    Tesla CEO Musk Settles With US Securities Regulator in Fraud Case - Statement
    Elon Musk to Step Down as Tesla Chairman in SEC Deal
    Tags:
    shorts, SEC, Tesla, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse