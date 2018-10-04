Protesters Arrested at US Capitol During 'Cancel Kavanaugh' Rally

Sputnik Correspondent Alex Rubinstein reported that there was a very long line of protesters trying to enter the Dirksen Senate Building on Thursday for the demonstration. There are leaflets urging participants to join a national call to action to "stay mobilized until Kavanaugh is defeated: No 'business as usual.'"
Women are jubilantly fist bumping each as they join the arrest line. #Kavanaugh Here's Ana Maria Archila pic.twitter.com/8WmIcEhtjN— Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) October 4, 2018
Some protesters were joyous at the prospect of being arrested. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's relative, comedian Amy Schumer, told a police officer she was willing to be arrested. She was later led out of the building with the dozens of others taken into police custody.
Chants of "We believe survivors!" broke out as mass arrests ensued.
