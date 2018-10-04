Register
22:46 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton points to the audience as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute honored Clinton with the 2018 Radcliffe Medal

    FBI Met DNC Lawyer to Talk Russiagate Before Spying on Trump Campaign

    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Attorneys representing Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and a senior FBI official met during the 2016 campaign season to discuss the Russiagate conspiracy, the latest evidence to that the criminal investigation later launched into Donald Trump's campaign was primarily politically motivated.

    Former FBI General Counsel James Baker met with House investigators on Wednesday, and he shared that he had met during the campaign season with an attorney from Perkins Coie, which was on Clinton's payroll in 2016, John Solomon, former editor-in-chief of the Washington Times, writes in The Hill.

    Democratic party chairperson Donna Brazile talks with audience members before the debate between Republican vice-presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Joe Raedle
    Ex-DNC Chair Sheds Crocodile Tears Over Primary Vote She Helped Rig

    "This is a bombshell that unequivocally shows the real collusion was between the FBI and Donald Trump's opposition — the DNC, Hillary and a Trump-hating British intel officer — to hijack the election, rather than some conspiracy between Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," a source knowledgeable about what happened at the closed-door hearing told Solomon, he reported.

    Perkins Coie is the law firm used by the Clinton campaign to pay former British spy Christopher Steele to compose the "golden showers" dossier that alleged Trump went to the Ritz Carlton in Moscow and paid prostitutes to engage in urination games.

    The FBI relied on that salacious dossier to obtain a warrant to spy on Americans working for the Trump campaign, though it is becoming clearer and clearer that much of their "evidence" was a political document paid for by the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign. Notably, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was put under FBI surveillance because of his alleged connections to Russian spies.

    Mounting evidence suggests that the FBI relied on politically motivated materials to support the probe into "collusion" between Trump's campaign and the Russian government, giving the bureau cover to spy on officials inside the Trump campaign. As a result, Republicans have pleaded with the president to declassify key materials from the investigation, such as the unredacted text history between FBI lovers Lisa Page and Pete Strzok, both of whom were involved in the probe. (Lisa and Carter have no known relation to each other.)

    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    White House to Declassify Text Messages of Key Russiagate Players

    "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in [McCabe's] office — that there's no way he [Trump] gets elected — but l'm afraid we can't take that risk. lt's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40," Strzok texted Lisa Page in mid-August 2016.

    To bolster the image of the Russia probe, Strzok and Lisa Page worked on a "media leak strategy" that resulted in the New York Times and Washington Post reporting that Carter Page had been spied on by the American government.

    Having viewed the classified materials, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) offered a preview of the text correspondence between Strzok and Lisa Page in a letter from last month: "April 12, 2017: Peter Strzok congratulates Lisa Page on a job well done while referring to two derogatory articles about Carter Page. In the text, Strzok warns Page two articles are coming out, one which is ‘worse' than the other about Lisa's ‘namesake.' Strzok added: ‘Well done, Page.'"

    An article published in the New York Times on April 12, 2017, cites one anonymous government official supporting its report that the DOJ obtained approval to wiretap Carter Page "based on evidence that he was operating as a Russian agent."

    The FBI's surveillance of the Trump campaign, which included a US intelligence community attempt to infiltrate the campaign through an informant who had previously been directed by the CIA and George HW Bush to spy on the Carter administration during the 1980 election, is growing into one of the bureau's most infamous scandals.

    Tags:
    collusion, alleged collusion, FBI, Perkins Coie, Carter Page, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse