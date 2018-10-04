Democrats to Probe Trump Tax Returns If They Win Midterms - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - If the Democrats win control of Congress in the November midterm elections they will probe the records of President Donald Trump’s tax returns and hold him accountable, US Senator Robert Menendez said in a statement on Thursday.

"I will continue to use all the tools at my disposal as a US Senator to discover the truth behind Trump’s financial dealings," Menendez said. "If Democrats take back Congress this November, we will investigate these troubling allegations and hold the President accountable."

Citing thousands of confidential documents, the New York Times in an October 3 article alleged that much of the Trump family's money was transferred to various relatives through sham companies that were established to disguise monetary gifts.

"I want to pass federal legislation to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns," Menendez said in his statement.

Menendez has been accused of bribery, fraud and conspiracy for using public office to lobby executive branch officials to help a friend, who is a medical doctor, with an $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute. In 2017, Menendez received a verdict of a mistrial from a hung jury on charges of bribery and corruption.