Senate Cmte Confirms Receiving FBI Report on Alleged Sex Misconduct by Kavanaugh

Several women have accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, while the judge has denied all the allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The White House, as well as the Senate Judiciary Committee, have confirmed that they’ve received the Federal Bureau of Investigation's report on sexual misconduct allegations against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The White House has stated that it is "fully confident" the Senate will approve his nomination, a spokesman said.

Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents 1/3 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) 4 октября 2018 г.

As the report is confidential, senators will not be allowed to talk about its content.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell earlier reported of permitting the chamber to deliver a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court after reading through the FBI report.

The initial Senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination is set for Friday, October 5.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct committed in the 1980s by three women: Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.