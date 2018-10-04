Russia's 'Meddling' in US Election 'Pales in Comparison' to China's – Pence

The United States is making increasingly clear that it regards China as a major threat to its economic and political interests in the world.

US Vice President Mike Pence believes that Russia’s alleged attempts to meddle in US domestic affairs are nothing compared to what is being done by China, Bloomberg wrote, citing excerpts from Pence’s upcoming speech published in advance.

Mike Pence will accuse Beijing of interfering in the 2018 midterm elections through a campaign of propaganda, spies, tariffs and coercive measures.

“Beijing has mobilized covert actors, front groups, and propaganda outlets to shift Americans’ perception of Chinese policies,” Pence will say on Thursday in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, according to prepared remarks.

“As a senior career member of our intelligence community recently told me, what the Russians are doing pales in comparison” to China’s actions, Pence plans to say.

“[The Chinese] specifically targeted industries and states that would play an important role in the 2018 election.”

Pence’s speech will come just over a week after President Donald Trump made similar accusations against Beijing.

China, for its part, has denied any attempts to influence the outcome of this year’s midterm elections in the United States.

Pence also plans to take on China over its actions in the South China Sea, where the US has criticized the Chinese government for building islands with military bases.

Tensions between the US and China come amid an ongoing tariff war between the world’s two largest economies.

Last week, Washington imposed new tariffs covering another $200 billion of imported Chinese goods pledging to impose more penalties if Beijing doesn’t agree to make changes to its trading practices.

China has responded in kind with tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and other agricultural products.