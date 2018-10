WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump signed legislation that allows seized assets to be used to satisfy court judgments against terrorists, the White House said in a press release.

"On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, the President signed into law S. 2946, the ‘Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act of 2018," the release said.

The White House said the law allows certain assets that are seized or frozen by the United States to be used to satisfy judgments against a terrorist party for claims based on an act of terrorism.

The law was introduced by Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in order to improve the ability to seek justice in US courts for Americans who are victims of acts of terrorism abroad and to hold supporters of terrorism accountable.