FBI to Present Report on Kavanaugh to Senators Thursday - Reports

Senators were told they will get an FBI background investigation on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh review under restricted conditions.

Sen. Dick Durbin, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that necessary preparations were being made to review the report on Thursday, with only one copy being made for both parties, senators for each of which will each be able to view it in one-hour increments, The Hill reported.

“Get this — one copy! For the United States Senate,” he said. “That’s what we were told. And we were also that we would be given one hour for the Dems, one hour for the Republicans. Alternating. We tried to reserve some time to read it. That is ridiculous,” he said adding that “it doesn’t make any sense.”

Durbin also noted that one hour is far from enough to review the document. Senator Bob Corker said he expects senators will be able to review the FBI report in the “secure compartmented information facility” in the Capitol Visitor Center. He also said that he urged Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to make copies. Republican aides responded that making physical copies of FBI background reports is prohibited.

Meanwhile, the White House defended US President Donald Trump’s doubts on Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that he expressed at a rally on Tuesday night in Mississippi. The president was “stating the facts,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

Sanders slammed Senate Democrats, calling the process “a disgrace” and claiming the party has “undermined our entire judicial branch” with a “coordinated smear campaign” intended as a “full-scale assault on Judge Kavanaugh's integrity.”

"The president believes Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed," Sanders told reporters, noting that although Ford’s testimony was “compelling,” the decision “has to be based on fact.”

Ford, along with two other women, Deborah Ramirez, and Julia Swetnick, had accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place in the 1980s.