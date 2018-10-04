Register
08:37 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh gives his opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington

    FBI to Present Report on Kavanaugh to Senators Thursday - Reports

    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Senators were told they will get an FBI background investigation on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh review under restricted conditions.

    Sen. Dick Durbin, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that necessary preparations were being made to review the report on Thursday, with only one copy being made for both parties, senators for each of which will each be able to view it in one-hour increments, The Hill reported.

    READ MORE: FBI Sexual Misconduct Probe Targets Everyone Except Kavanaugh, Ford — Reports

    “Get this — one copy! For the United States Senate,” he said. “That’s what we were told. And we were also that we would be given one hour for the Dems, one hour for the Republicans. Alternating. We tried to reserve some time to read it. That is ridiculous,” he said adding that “it doesn’t make any sense.”

    Durbin also noted that one hour is far from enough to review the document. Senator Bob Corker said he expects senators will be able to review the FBI report in the “secure compartmented information facility” in the Capitol Visitor Center. He also said that he urged Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to make copies. Republican aides responded that making physical copies of FBI background reports is prohibited.

    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Tom Williams
    Trump on Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Very Scary Time for Young Men in America’
    Meanwhile, the White House defended US President Donald Trump’s doubts on Kavanaugh’s accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that he expressed at a rally on Tuesday night in Mississippi. The president was “stating the facts,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

    Sanders slammed Senate Democrats, calling the process “a disgrace” and claiming the party has “undermined our entire judicial branch” with a “coordinated smear campaign” intended as a “full-scale assault on Judge Kavanaugh's integrity.”  

    "The president believes Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed," Sanders told reporters, noting that although Ford’s testimony was “compelling,” the decision “has to be based on fact.”

    Ford, along with two other women, Deborah Ramirez, and Julia Swetnick, had accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place in the 1980s.

    Related:

    FBI Sexual Misconduct Probe Targets Everyone Except Kavanaugh, Ford - Reports
    WATCH GOP Senator Strike Back as Anti-Kavanaugh Protester Confronts Him
    Kavanaugh Accuser's Friend Claims Ford 'Never Prepared' Her for Polygraph Test
    'Opportunist': Senate Panel Sheds Light on Kavanaugh Accuser's Sex Life
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, allegations, White House, Supreme Court, Christine Blasey Ford, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Dick Durbin, Brett Kavanaugh, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse