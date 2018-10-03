Five People Injured in Philadelphia Shopping Center Shooting – Reports

"5 MALES SHOT FROM MOVING VEH…20Y/O B/M SHOT 1X TO HEAD BY UNK DOER(S)..MALE TRANSPORTED TO EINSTEIN HOSP BY POLICE AND PLACED IN CRITICAL CONDITION," police said in a preliminary police report on Wednesday.
The other four victims of the drive-by shooting — all black males between the ages of 19 and 23 — are in stable condition, police said.
The police also added they have not yet recovered a weapon or identified a suspect in the incident.
READ MORE: US School Shooting Hoax Results in Jail for 2 Teenagers — Justice Department
Earlier in the day, Fox News reported about the shooting in Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. Police started an investigation of the incident.
The United States has been facing repeated shootings, prompting protests against loopholes in the country's gun control legislation.
