Five People Injured in Philadelphia Shopping Center Shooting – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An unidentified assailant shot five young men from a moving vehicle outside a shopping center in the US city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, leaving one of them in critical condition, the Philadelphia Police Department told Sputnik.

"5 MALES SHOT FROM MOVING VEH…20Y/O B/M SHOT 1X TO HEAD BY UNK DOER(S)..MALE TRANSPORTED TO EINSTEIN HOSP BY POLICE AND PLACED IN CRITICAL CONDITION," police said in a preliminary police report on Wednesday.

The other four victims of the drive-by shooting — all black males between the ages of 19 and 23 — are in stable condition, police said.

The police also added they have not yet recovered a weapon or identified a suspect in the incident.

The shooting occurred outside a Dollar Store at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Wister Street, according to the police.

Earlier in the day, Fox News reported about the shooting in Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. Police started an investigation of the incident.

The United States has been facing repeated shootings, prompting protests against loopholes in the country's gun control legislation.