US House Republicans Mull Subpoenaing Comey to Testify on Russia Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republicans in the US House of Representatives are considering issuing a subpoena to former FBI Director James Comey to testify with respect to the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia's role in the 2016 US presidential election, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers have asked Comey to appear in Congress for a closed-door questioning about the FBI's activities prior to the November 8 presidential election, but he declined the invitation, Fox News said citing a congressional aide.

The House Judiciary Committee wants to get details about the decision to launch the Russia probe in 2016, the report said.

On September 25, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy sent requests to Comey to testify about the 2016 election.

Several other former Justice Department officials — including former Attorney General Loretta Lynch — and former Trump campaign aides have been requested to testify, the report said.

Glenn Simpson, the author of the controversial dossier about President Donald Trump, also received a request to testify, the report added.

Comey has testified once before Congress in 2017, but since then he made several appearances on TV criticizing President Donald Trump and published a book about his career with the FBI, including the few months he spent in the Trump administration.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the US political system and said the allegations were invented to excuse the electoral loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Trump has characterized the investigation as a witch hunt and pointed out the probe has not produced evidence in well over a year.